After hitting a slow spot in their schedule, the Red Haws have been back in action, first traveling to a varsity tournament in Perry Lecompton, then visiting Atchison for a junior varsity quad.
At Perry, Morgan Hurn and Michaela Gruber took part in the singles tournament. Both competitors dropped their first round matches by 7-0 scores, with Hurn falling to a Wabaunsee foe and Gruber taking on a competitor from Kansas City Christian. The losses set up the two Red Hawks for a head-to-head matchup in the second round, with Hurn advancing on a 7-1 win. Morgan was bested 7-0 and 7-1 over the next two matches to take 12th in the meet, while Gruber fell 7-2 and 7-1 in her final matches of the day to take 16th. The doubles team of Laurel Madere and Triniddee Gifford were winless on the afternoon, but played well in some competitive matches as the pair took 16th.
At Atchison’s junior varsity quad, the doubles team of Jordan Hull and Adrianna Jenkins earned Hiawatha’s sole win of the day, taking a hard fought 7-5 win over Sumner. The rest of the girls, including Joci Grier, Claire Meisenheimer, Kiara Wisdom and Destiny Simpson were unable to pick up a win, but played some of their best tennis of the year, and were rarely shutout on the day.
The Red Hawks have a tournament at Bonner Springs this week, with Regionals set for late next week.
