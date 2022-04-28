The Hiawatha High School tennis squad put a couple more tournaments in the books over the past two weeks, competing at Topeka’s Seaman High School and returning to Marysville.
Cameron Boswell competed in doubles action with Beckett Potter at Seaman, going 1-3, after losing their first two matches by scores of 8-1 and 4-8 to Junction City and Shawnee Heights, and then turning around a solid win over a Highland Park squad by a score of 8-5. Boswell then played singles at Marysville, where he went 0-3 on the day, falling 8-3, 8-2 and 2-0 to Maryville, Clay Center and Concordia. Boswell is now 2-9 on the year. Potter competed with Parker Heiman at Marysville, where the pair dropped three games by scores of 8-1, 8-0 and 8-0 to Marysville, Clay Center and Concordia. Heiman, who fell 8-2, 8-2, 8-6 to Junction City, Shawnee Heights and Manatha Christian at Seaman, is now 1-13 on the year, as is Potter.
Tyler Meyers went 0-3 at Seaman with partner Carter Heiman, losing 8-0, 8-0 and 8-4 to Junction City, Shawnee Heights and Highland Park, then fell 8-1, 8-0 and 6-2 with Joey Meyer against Marysville, Clay Center and Concordia. Meyers now has a record of 2-12 on the year. Heiman dropped his singles matches at Marysville by scores of 8-1, 8-1, 3-0 to Marysville, Clay Center and Concordia to move his record to 2-12. Joey Meyer competed in singles action at Seaman, dropping his contests 8-0, 9-1 and 8-7 (7-4) in a hard-fought battle, to Junction City, Shawnee Heights and Maranatha Academy, respectively to move is season record to 0-14.
Despite the results not coming in the way they would like to see, there is an abundance of optimism around the program, with a good collection of young up-and-coming competitors getting plenty of action on the courts this season.
