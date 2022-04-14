The season has begun for the Hiawatha High School tennis squad, as they traveled to Marysville last Tuesday and this Monday to compete on the courts.
Cameron Boswell and Parker Heiman went 1-4 last week in doubles action, dropping matches to Marysville by a score of 6-8, Maranatha Christian Academy by a score of 8-0, Kansas City Christian by a score of 8-0, McPherson by a score of 8-0, and knocking off the Bishop Seabury by a score of 8-0. Heiman competed in singles action on Monday, falling 8-0 to Marysville, 8-2 to Clay Center Community High School, and 8-2 to a team from Chapman.
Gage Cappleman and Becket Potter went 0-3 on Monday, falling 8-0 to Marysville, 8-2 to Clay Center and 8-5 to Chapman. Last week, Potter teamed up with Joey Meyer, falling 8-0 to Marysville, 8-0 to Maranatha, 8-0 to Maranatha, 8-3 to Bishop Seabury and 8-1 to McPherson. Meyer fell 8-0 to Marsyville on Monday, 8-3 to Clay Center and 8-1 to Chapman.
Last week, Carter Heiman was 1-4 in singles play, winning 8-6 over Maranatha Christian, and falling 8-1 to Marysville, 8-0 to Kansas City Christian, 8-4 to McPherson and 8-3 to Bishop Seabury. On Monday, Heiman worked with Tyler Meyers in doubles play, picking up an 8-4 win over Chapman, and falling 8-1 to both Marysville and Clay Center. Meyers also earned a win last Tuesday, scoring an 8-5 victory over Maranatha Christian, and falling 8-2 to Marysville, 8-0 to Kansas City Christian and McPherson, and 8-3 to Bishop Seabury.
The Red Hawks competed at Topeka Seaman on Wednesday. Coach Michael Downard said he is pleased with the way his group has come out this season.
“The team is hanging tough and competing better than last year,” he said.
