Hiawatha High School track and field athletes competed at Class 3A regional track on Friday and several have qualified for state.
The boys 4x400 relay team placed second - team members are Felix McCartney, Connor Kettler, Kaden Morton and Riley Gibbs.
The girls 4x400 relay team placed 4th to qualify for the state meet in Wichita next week. Competing were MJ Hageman, Emma Bigham, Dani Morton, and Amelie Faulenbach.
Camden Bachman qualified for state track in the 3200 earning a third place medal.
Darcy Lierz qualified for state in the 300m hurdles, placing 4th.
Freshman Dani Morton earned a silver medal in the 100 meter dash.
The girls statebound 4x800 team of Emma Bigham, Darcy Lierz, MJ Hageman and Amelie Faulenbach placed second.
