Two volleyball events scheduled for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks have been postponed due to quarantine of the Nemaha Central volleyball team from exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Lady Red Hawks were to have hosted Nemaha Central Tuesday night of this week (Sept. 8) and were informed the Nemaha Central volleyball team is under quarantine. So Tuesday night's home event has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Lady Red Hawks are scheduled to host the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19. Senior night will be Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Also, the Lady Red Hawks will not be attending a volleyball tournament at Nemaha Central on Saturday - due to the quarantine. Instead, the Hiawatha varsity team will compete at a tournament at Rock Creek.
The freshman quad scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14 at Nemaha will now be at Horton with also Falls City.
