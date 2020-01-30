The Hiawatha Youth Basketball League brings 64 teams and 600 kids to Hiawatha for games every Saturday in January and February.
This is the eighth year for the league, which is run by local volunteers. These are some photos from recent fifth and sixth grade games.
Watch the Hiawatha World for additional photos in upcoming weeks.
Check out the story on Page 1 of today’s issue for more about the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.