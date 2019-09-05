Friday night was a busy one in Highland as the College hosted six Northeast Kansas high school football teams and patrons from their communities for a Jamboree scrimmage event to help get the high school football season underway.
In preparation for the season KSHSAA allowed teams to scrimmage against each other in a Jamboree event and six schools converge upon Highland Community College on Friday night to partake in Jamboree action at Porter Family Stadium. Troy, Riverside and Rossville high schools competed against each other in 11-man action, while Doniphan West, Valley Falls and Wetmore competed against each other in 8-Man action.
The coaches of the participating teams all found the event to be highly beneficial for their team and a great event.
“The Jamboree was a great opportunity for our team to see what we did well and not so well before the start of the season. We also would like to thank Highland Community College for putting on the Jamboree,” said Doniphan West head football coach Perry Smith.
While Troy head football coach, Derek Jasper also found the night to be a great experience. “What a tremendous night and event. The College was an awesome host to all six schools with great facilities and new field turf. For our football team it was a great experience to line up against two quality opponents that we wouldn’t normally see on our schedule. It was a beautiful night and we got good reps in to help prepare us for our season opener,” said Jasper.
Donations were taken at the event for Kaden’s Kloset a nonprofit organization in Troy, Kansas that provides services and necessities to foster and adoptive children and families, and children in need within our communities and beyond. Donations can still be at any time.
“The event was a great opportunity for College to showcase itself to the County communities and other Northeast Kansas communities. We felt it was a success in many ways as the participating schools were able to prepare for their upcoming seasons and get the experience of playing on a college turf field while taking advantage of some of the amenities/facilities that the College has. It was a great way for the College to connect with several potential students and the communities of six different schools, while being a great fundraising opportunity, including taking donations for Kaden’s Kloset. Highland hopes to continue host events like this that involve the local communities in the future,” said Highland Community College Sports Information Director Mike Smith.
