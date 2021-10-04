Big 7
Hiawatha (3-2) 45 – Jeff West (1-4) 7
Holton (5-0) 50 – Royal Valley (1-4) 0
Rock Creek 34 - Sabetha (1-4) 20
Perry Lecompton (3-2) 40 – Baldwin 0
St. Mary’s Academy 30 - Nemaha Central (3-2) 12
Republic County 16 – Riverside (0-5) 6
NEKL
Central Heights 33 – Horton (0-5) 20
ACCHS (5-1) 42 – MHMA (2-3) 29
Centralia (4-1) 20 – JCN (3-2) 6
Jackson Heights (3-2) 38 – Troy (3-2) 15
Pleasant Ridge (4-1) 50 – McLouth (0-3) 0
Rossville 62 – Oskaloosa (0-5) – 0
TVL
8-man
Doniphan West (2-3) 62 – Maranatha 14
Onaga 60 – Wetmore (0-5) 12
11-man
Jackson Heights (3-2) 38 – Troy (3-2) 15
Centralia (4-1) 20 – JCN (3-2) 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.