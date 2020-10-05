Big 7
Jeff West (2-3) 45 – Hiawatha (1-4) 14
Republic County 32 – Riverside (3-2) 12
Rock Creek 35 – Sabetha (2-3) 21
Perry Lecompton (5-0) 41 – Winfield 13
Nemaha Central (3-2) 41 – St. Mary’s 8
Holton (4-1) 64 - Royal Valley (0-3) 6
NEKL
Central Heights 56 – Horton (0-5) 56
Jackson Heights (3-0) 36 – Troy (1-4) 3
MHMA (5-0) 53 – ACCHS (2-3) 6
Rossville 63 – Oskaloosa (0-5) 0
Pleasant Ridge (1-2) 54 – McLouth (0-5) 0
Centralia (4-1) 46 – JCN (3-2) 6
TVL
8-man
Burlingame 48 – Washington Cty (2-3) 28
Doniphan West (3-2) 52 – Maranatha Academy 0
11-man
Jackson Heights (3-0) 36 – Troy (1-4) 3
Centralia (3-1) 28 – Valley Heights (3-1) 0
