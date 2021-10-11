Big 7
Holton (6-0) 48 – Hiawatha (3-3) 14
Rock Creek 61 – Jeff West (1-5)
Sabetha (2-4) 56 – Royal Valley (1-5) 0
Perry Lecompton (4-2) 48 – Osawatomie 8
Nemaha Central (4-2) 48 – MHMA (2-4) 7
ACCHS (5-1) 32-13 – Riverside (0-6) 13
NEKL
Centralia (5-1) 35 – Horton (0-7) 7
JCN (4-2) 30 – Wabaunsee 11
Olpe 35 – Jackson Heights (3-3) 0
Rossville 56 – Pleasant Ridge (4-2) 6
Silver Lake 63 – McLouth (0-4) 6
Mission Valley 40 – Oskaloosa (0-6) 12
TVL
8-man
Clifton Clyde 60 – Doniphan West (2-4) 12
Blue Valley-Randolph 66 – Wetmore (0-6) 44
11-man
Valley Heights 12 – Troy (3-3) 0
Centralia (5-1) 35 – Horton (0-7) 7
