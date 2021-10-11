Placeholder football

Big 7

Holton (6-0) 48 – Hiawatha (3-3) 14

Rock Creek 61 – Jeff West (1-5)

Sabetha (2-4) 56 – Royal Valley (1-5) 0

Perry Lecompton (4-2) 48 – Osawatomie 8

Nemaha Central (4-2) 48 – MHMA (2-4) 7

ACCHS (5-1) 32-13 – Riverside (0-6) 13

NEKL

Centralia (5-1) 35 – Horton (0-7) 7

ACCHS (5-1) 32-13 – Riverside (0-6) 13

Nemaha Central (4-2) 48 – MHMA (2-4) 7

JCN (4-2) 30 – Wabaunsee 11

Olpe 35 – Jackson Heights (3-3) 0

Rossville 56 – Pleasant Ridge (4-2) 6

Silver Lake 63 – McLouth (0-4) 6

Mission Valley 40 – Oskaloosa (0-6) 12

TVL

8-man

Clifton Clyde 60 – Doniphan West (2-4) 12

Blue Valley-Randolph 66 – Wetmore (0-6) 44

11-man

Valley Heights 12 – Troy (3-3) 0

Centralia (5-1) 35 – Horton (0-7) 7

