Big 7

Hiawatha (4-3) 56 – Royal Valley (1-6) 0

Sabetha (3-4) 56 – Jeff West (1-6) 13

Holton (7-0) 41 – Rock Creek 21

Nemaha Central (5-2) 46 – Riverside (0-7) 12

Hayden 46 – Perry Lecompton (4-3) 18

NEKL

Wabaunsee 49 – Horton (0-8) 0

JCN (5-2) 22 – Troy (3-4) 12

Jackson Heights (4-3) 49 – Valley Heights 12

Pleasant Ridge (5-2) 34 – Oskaloosa (0-7) 14

ACCHS (6-1) 14- Republic County 12

Mission Valley 34 – McLouth (0-5) 6

TVL

8-man

Doniphan West (3-4) 56 – Valley Falls 46

Axtell 64 – Wetmore (0-7) 16

11-man

Centralia (6-1) 26 – Lyndon 26

