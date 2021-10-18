Big 7
Hiawatha (4-3) 56 – Royal Valley (1-6) 0
Sabetha (3-4) 56 – Jeff West (1-6) 13
Holton (7-0) 41 – Rock Creek 21
Nemaha Central (5-2) 46 – Riverside (0-7) 12
Hayden 46 – Perry Lecompton (4-3) 18
NEKL
Wabaunsee 49 – Horton (0-8) 0
JCN (5-2) 22 – Troy (3-4) 12
Jackson Heights (4-3) 49 – Valley Heights 12
Pleasant Ridge (5-2) 34 – Oskaloosa (0-7) 14
ACCHS (6-1) 14- Republic County 12
Mission Valley 34 – McLouth (0-5) 6
TVL
8-man
Doniphan West (3-4) 56 – Valley Falls 46
Axtell 64 – Wetmore (0-7) 16
11-man
Centralia (6-1) 26 – Lyndon 26
