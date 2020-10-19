Big 7 League
Hiawatha (2-5) 28 – Royal Valley (0-5) 14
Holton (6-1) 41 – Rock Creek 21
Nemaha Central (5-2) 48 – Riverside (4-3) 8
Hayden 10 – Perry Lecompton (6-1) 0
Sabetha (4-3) 41 – Doniphan-Trumbull 18
NEKL
Wabaunsee 59 – Horton (0-6) 8
Mid-Buchanan 63 – ACCHS (2-5) 7
Valley Heights 56 – Jackson Heights (3-2) 15
JCN (5-2) 52 – Troy (1-6) 3
MHMA (6-0) 37 – St. Mary’s 14
Mission Valley 38 – McLouth (0-7) 0
Pleasant Ridge (2-3) 44 – Oskaloosa (0-7) 0
TVL
11-man
JCN (5-2) 52 – Troy (1-6) 3
Centralia (5-1) 48 – Lyndon 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.