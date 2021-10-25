Placeholder football

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Big 7

Sabetha (4-4) 42 – Hiawatha (4-4) 3

Holton (8-0) 54 – Jeff West (1-7 0

Rock Creek 51 – Royal Valley (1-7) 7

Perry Lecompton (5-3) 27 – Santa Fe Trail 21

Nemaha Central (6-2) 47 –Republic County 0

MHMA (3-4) 24 – Riverside (0-8) 21

NEKL

Troy (4-4) 46 – Horton (0-8) 21

St. Mary’s 46 - ACCHS (6-2) 12

MHMA (3-4) 24 – Riverside (0-8) 21

JCN (6-2) 8 – Jackson Heights (4-4) 7

Silver Lake 59 – Pleasant Ridge (5-3) 24

Oskaloosa (1-7) 25 - McLouth (0-6) 7

TVL

8-man

Burlingame 36 - Doniphan West (3-5) 28

Hanover 52 – Wetmore (0-8) 6

11-man

Troy (4-4) 46 – Horton (0-8) 21

Wabaunsee 45 - Centralia (6-2) 40

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.