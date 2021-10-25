Big 7
Sabetha (4-4) 42 – Hiawatha (4-4) 3
Holton (8-0) 54 – Jeff West (1-7 0
Rock Creek 51 – Royal Valley (1-7) 7
Perry Lecompton (5-3) 27 – Santa Fe Trail 21
Nemaha Central (6-2) 47 –Republic County 0
MHMA (3-4) 24 – Riverside (0-8) 21
NEKL
Troy (4-4) 46 – Horton (0-8) 21
St. Mary’s 46 - ACCHS (6-2) 12
JCN (6-2) 8 – Jackson Heights (4-4) 7
Silver Lake 59 – Pleasant Ridge (5-3) 24
Oskaloosa (1-7) 25 - McLouth (0-6) 7
TVL
8-man
Burlingame 36 - Doniphan West (3-5) 28
Hanover 52 – Wetmore (0-8) 6
11-man
Wabaunsee 45 - Centralia (6-2) 40
