Big 7 League

Sabetha (5-3) 28 – Hiawatha (2-6) 7

Rock Creek 62 – Royal Valley (0-6) 0

MHMA (7-0) 28 – Riverside (4-4) 14

Perry Lecompton (7-1) 52 – Santa Fe Trail 6

Holton (6-1) vs. Jeff West (2-4) - Cancelled

Nemaha Central (5-2) vs. Republic County - Cancelled

NEKL

Troy (2-6) 38 – Horton (0-7) 0

St. Mary’s 22 – ACCHS (2-6) 6

JCN (6-2) 36 – Jackson Heights (3-3) 0

Silver Lake 51 – Pleasant Ridge (2-4) 8

McLouth (0-7) vs. Oskaloosa (0-7) – Cancelled

TVL

11-man

Troy (2-6) 38 – Horton (0-7) 0

Centralia (6-1) 60 – Wabaunsee 20

8-man

Burlingame 46 – Doniphan West (3-3) 12

