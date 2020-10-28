Big 7 League
Sabetha (5-3) 28 – Hiawatha (2-6) 7
Rock Creek 62 – Royal Valley (0-6) 0
MHMA (7-0) 28 – Riverside (4-4) 14
Perry Lecompton (7-1) 52 – Santa Fe Trail 6
Holton (6-1) vs. Jeff West (2-4) - Cancelled
Nemaha Central (5-2) vs. Republic County - Cancelled
NEKL
Troy (2-6) 38 – Horton (0-7) 0
St. Mary’s 22 – ACCHS (2-6) 6
JCN (6-2) 36 – Jackson Heights (3-3) 0
Silver Lake 51 – Pleasant Ridge (2-4) 8
McLouth (0-7) vs. Oskaloosa (0-7) – Cancelled
TVL
11-man
Centralia (6-1) 60 – Wabaunsee 20
8-man
Burlingame 46 – Doniphan West (3-3) 12
