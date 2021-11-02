Placeholder football

Newspressnow.com

Big 7

Hayden 49 – Hiawatha (4-5) 0

Holton (9-0) 58 – Santa Fe Trail 18

Perry Lecompton (6-3) 28 – Sabetha (4-5) 21

Nemaha Central (7-2) 48 – Pleasant Ridge (5-4) 14

Baldwin 46 – Royal Valley (1-8) 42

Jeff West (2-7) 8 – Osawatomie 6

Riverside (1-8) 34 – McLouth (0-7) 14

NEKL

Lyndon 59 – Horton (0-9) 13

Jackson Heights (5-4) 62 – Central Heights 10

MHMA (4-4) 46 – Oskaloosa (1-8) 12

Riverside (1-8) 34 – McLouth (0-7) 14

Silver Lake 62 – ACCHS (6-3) 10

Nemaha Central (7-2) 48 – Pleasant Ridge (5-4) 14

TVL

8-man

Canton-Galvia 60 -- Doniphan West (3-6) 12

Wetmore (1-8) 54 – Southern Cloud 12

11-man

Troy (5-4) 22 – Uniontown 14

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.