Big 7
Hayden 49 – Hiawatha (4-5) 0
Holton (9-0) 58 – Santa Fe Trail 18
Perry Lecompton (6-3) 28 – Sabetha (4-5) 21
Nemaha Central (7-2) 48 – Pleasant Ridge (5-4) 14
Baldwin 46 – Royal Valley (1-8) 42
Jeff West (2-7) 8 – Osawatomie 6
NEKL
Lyndon 59 – Horton (0-9) 13
Jackson Heights (5-4) 62 – Central Heights 10
MHMA (4-4) 46 – Oskaloosa (1-8) 12
Riverside (1-8) 34 – McLouth (0-7) 14
Silver Lake 62 – ACCHS (6-3) 10
TVL
8-man
Canton-Galvia 60 -- Doniphan West (3-6) 12
Wetmore (1-8) 54 – Southern Cloud 12
11-man
Troy (5-4) 22 – Uniontown 14
