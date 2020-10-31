Placeholder football

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Big 7

Hiawatha (3-6) 52 – Osawatomie 14

Hayden 42 – Sabetha (5-4) 6

Rossville 53 - Riverside (4-5) 6

Perry Lecompton (8-1) 35 – Rock Creek 22

Holton (7-1) 62 – Santa Fe Trail 25

Nemaha Central (6-2) 50 – Pleasant Ridge (2-5) 6

Bishop Ward 34 – Royal Valley (0-7) 29

NEKL

Lyndon 57 – Horton (0-8) 6

Nemaha Central (6-2) 50 – Pleasant Ridge (2-5) 6

JCN (7-2) 72 – Northern Heights 0

Jackson Heights (4-3) 26 – Central Heights 0

MHMA (8-0) 56 – Mission Valley 32

St. Mary’s 44 - McLouth (0-7) 16

ACCHS (2-6) – Southeast Cherokee (3-3) 10/31

TVL

11-man

Uniontown 51 – Troy (2-7) 14

Centralia (7-1) BYE

8-man

Doniphan West (4-3) 48 – Solomon 30

Little River 56 – Washington Cty (4-3) 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.