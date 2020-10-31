Big 7
Hiawatha (3-6) 52 – Osawatomie 14
Hayden 42 – Sabetha (5-4) 6
Rossville 53 - Riverside (4-5) 6
Perry Lecompton (8-1) 35 – Rock Creek 22
Holton (7-1) 62 – Santa Fe Trail 25
Nemaha Central (6-2) 50 – Pleasant Ridge (2-5) 6
Bishop Ward 34 – Royal Valley (0-7) 29
NEKL
Lyndon 57 – Horton (0-8) 6
JCN (7-2) 72 – Northern Heights 0
Jackson Heights (4-3) 26 – Central Heights 0
MHMA (8-0) 56 – Mission Valley 32
St. Mary’s 44 - McLouth (0-7) 16
ACCHS (2-6) – Southeast Cherokee (3-3) 10/31
TVL
11-man
Uniontown 51 – Troy (2-7) 14
Centralia (7-1) BYE
8-man
Doniphan West (4-3) 48 – Solomon 30
Little River 56 – Washington Cty (4-3) 0
