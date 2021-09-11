Big 7
Hiawatha (1-1) 21 – Perry Lecompton (1-1) 7
Clay Center 57 – Jeff West (0-2) 0
Nemaha Central (1-1) 49 – Royal Valley (1-1) 0
Sabetha (1-1) 42 – Riverside (0-2) 0
Holton (2-0) 24 – Chapman 14
NEKL
Jackson Heights (2-0) 48 – Horton (0-2) 7
ACCHS (2-0) 22 – Pleasant Ridge (1-1) 0
MHMA (2-0) 35 – Oskaloosa (0-2) 8
McLouth (COVID cancellation)
JCN (0-1) – Valley Heights (0-0) Saturday
TVL
8-man
Bishop LeBlond 56 – Doniphan West (1-1) 50
Frankfort 43 – Wetmore (0-2) 0
11-man
Centralia (1-1) 31 – Troy (1-1) 12
JCN (0-1) – Valley Heights (0-0) Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.