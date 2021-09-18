Big 7
Hiawatha (2-1) 55 – Riverside (0-3) 0
Holton (3-0) 28 - Perry Lecompton (1-2) 7
Chanute 37 – Jeff West (0-3) 8
Nemaha Central (2-1) 19 – Sabetha (1-2) 7
Royal Valley (1-1) @ Christ Prep (1-1) - Saturday
NEKL
Valley Heights (1-1) 62 – Horton (0-3) 7
ACCHS (3-0) 58 – McLouth (0-1) 0
Pleasant Ridge (2-1) 42 – MHMA (2-1) 28
JCN (1-1) – Oskaloosa (0-2) – results not reported
Centralia (2-1) 36 – Jackson Heights (2-1) 12
TVL
8-man
Johnson-Brock 54 – Doniphan West (1-2) 28
Linn 78 – Wetmore (0-3) 30
11-man
Troy (2-1) 10 – Wabaunsee 6
