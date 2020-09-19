Big 7
Riverside (2-1) 42 – Hiawatha (1-2) 6
Perry Lecompton (3-0) 28 – Holton (2-1) 14
Sabetha (2-1) 29 – Nemaha Central (1-2) 22
Sedgwick 35 – Jeff West (0-3) 7
Christ Prep 42 – Royal Valley (0-1) 12
NEKL
Jackson Heights (1-0) 41 – ACCHS (1-1) 6 – Monday
Valley Heights (3-0) 60 – Horton (0-3) 8
MHMA (3-0) 40 – Nickerson 6
Centralia (2-1) 30 – Jackson Heights (1-1) 12
ACCHS (2-1) 34 – McLouth (0-3) 20
JCN (1-1) –Oskaloosa (0-2)
TVL
8-man
Doniphan West (2-1) 44 – Johnson-Brock 22
Canton-Galva 48 – Washington Cty (1-2) 0
11-man
Wabaunsee 37 – Troy (0-3) 13
