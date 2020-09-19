Placeholder football

Big 7

Riverside (2-1) 42 – Hiawatha (1-2) 6

Perry Lecompton (3-0) 28 – Holton (2-1) 14

Sabetha (2-1) 29 – Nemaha Central (1-2) 22

Sedgwick 35 – Jeff West (0-3) 7

Christ Prep 42 – Royal Valley (0-1) 12

NEKL

Jackson Heights (1-0) 41 – ACCHS (1-1) 6 – Monday

Valley Heights (3-0) 60 – Horton (0-3) 8

MHMA (3-0) 40 – Nickerson 6

ACCHS (2-1) 34 – McLouth (0-3) 20

JCN (1-1) –Oskaloosa (0-2)

TVL

8-man

Doniphan West (2-1) 44 – Johnson-Brock 22

Canton-Galva 48 – Washington Cty (1-2) 0

11-man

Centralia (2-1) 30 – Jackson Heights (1-1) 12

Wabaunsee 37 – Troy (0-3) 13

