Placeholder football

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Newspressnow.com

Big 7

Rock Creek (2-1) 55 – Hiawatha (2-2) 0

Holton (4-0) 41 – Sabetha (1-3) 17

Perry Lecompton (2-2) 42 – Bishop Ward 35

Jeff West (1-3) 30 – Royal Valley (1-3) 12

Nemaha Central (3-1) 20 – ACCHS (3-1) 0

St. Marys 54 – Riverside (0-4) 7

NEKL

JCN (3-1) 60 – Horton (0-4) 3

Rossville 66 – McLouth (0-2) 0

Pleasant Ridge (3-1) 34 – Mission Valley 28

Republic County 44 – MHMA (2-2) 16

Silver Lake 55 – Oskaloosa (0-4) – 0

Wabaunsee 22 – Jackson Heights (2-2) 8

TVL

8-man

Washington County 44 – Doniphan West (1-3) 36

Pike Valley 54 – Wetmore (0-4) 6

11-man

Troy (3-1) 56 – Pleasanton 6

Centralia (3-1) 41 – Valley Heights (1-2) 16

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.