Big 7
Rock Creek (2-1) 55 – Hiawatha (2-2) 0
Holton (4-0) 41 – Sabetha (1-3) 17
Perry Lecompton (2-2) 42 – Bishop Ward 35
Jeff West (1-3) 30 – Royal Valley (1-3) 12
Nemaha Central (3-1) 20 – ACCHS (3-1) 0
St. Marys 54 – Riverside (0-4) 7
NEKL
JCN (3-1) 60 – Horton (0-4) 3
Rossville 66 – McLouth (0-2) 0
Pleasant Ridge (3-1) 34 – Mission Valley 28
Republic County 44 – MHMA (2-2) 16
Silver Lake 55 – Oskaloosa (0-4) – 0
Wabaunsee 22 – Jackson Heights (2-2) 8
TVL
8-man
Washington County 44 – Doniphan West (1-3) 36
Pike Valley 54 – Wetmore (0-4) 6
11-man
Troy (3-1) 56 – Pleasanton 6
Centralia (3-1) 41 – Valley Heights (1-2) 16
