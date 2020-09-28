Placeholder football

Big 7

Rock Creek (2-1) 51 – Hiawatha (1-3) 12

Riverside (3-1) 20 – St. Marys 14

Holton (3-1) 45 – Sabetha (2-2) 21

Perry Lecompton (4-0) 71 – Bishop Ward 0

Nemaha Central (2-2) 48 – ACCHS (2-2) 0

Jeff West (1-3) 28 - Royal Valley (0-2) 7 (game delayed at half due to lighting problems)

NEKL

JCN (3-1) 72 – Horton (0-4) 89

Jackson Heights (2-0) 33 – Wabaunsee 21

MHMA (4-0) 41 – Republic County 8

Silver Lake 96 – Oskaloosa (0-4) 0

Rossville 56 – McLouth (0-4) 0

Mission Village 37 – Pleasant Ridge (0-2) 8

TVL

8-man

Washington Cty (2-2) 82 – Doniphan West (2-2) 60

11-man

Troy (1-3) 30 – Pleasanton 20

Centralia (3-1) 28 – Valley Heights (3-1) 0

