Big 7
Rock Creek (2-1) 51 – Hiawatha (1-3) 12
Riverside (3-1) 20 – St. Marys 14
Holton (3-1) 45 – Sabetha (2-2) 21
Perry Lecompton (4-0) 71 – Bishop Ward 0
Nemaha Central (2-2) 48 – ACCHS (2-2) 0
Jeff West (1-3) 28 - Royal Valley (0-2) 7 (game delayed at half due to lighting problems)
NEKL
JCN (3-1) 72 – Horton (0-4) 89
Jackson Heights (2-0) 33 – Wabaunsee 21
MHMA (4-0) 41 – Republic County 8
Silver Lake 96 – Oskaloosa (0-4) 0
Rossville 56 – McLouth (0-4) 0
Mission Village 37 – Pleasant Ridge (0-2) 8
TVL
8-man
Washington Cty (2-2) 82 – Doniphan West (2-2) 60
11-man
Troy (1-3) 30 – Pleasanton 20
Centralia (3-1) 28 – Valley Heights (3-1) 0
