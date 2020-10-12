Big 7 League
Holton (5-1) 60 – Hiawatha (1-5) 0
Riverside (4-2) 22 – ACCHS (2-4) 0
Rock Creek 60 – Jeff West (2-4) 12
Sabetha (3-3) 43 – Royal Valley (0-4)
Nemaha Central (4-2) 33 – Baldwin 0
Perry Lecompton (6-0) 58 – Osawatomie 6
NEK LEAGUE
Riverside (4-2) 22 – ACCHS (2-4) 0
JCN (4-2) 38 – Wabaunsee 20
Rossville 60 – Pleasant Ridge (1-3) 6
Olpe 25 – Jackson Heights (3-1) 0
Silver Lake 49 – McLouth (0-6) 8
Mission Valley 41 – Oskaloosa (0-6) 14
TVL
8-man
Washington Cty (3-3) 68 – Maranatha 20
11-man
Valley Heights 80 – Troy (1-5) 7
Centralia (4-1) 36 – Beloit 6
Cancelled games: Doniphan West, Horton, MHMA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.