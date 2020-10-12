Placeholder football

Big 7 League

Holton (5-1) 60 – Hiawatha (1-5) 0

Riverside (4-2) 22 – ACCHS (2-4) 0

Rock Creek 60 – Jeff West (2-4) 12

Sabetha (3-3) 43 – Royal Valley (0-4)

Nemaha Central (4-2) 33 – Baldwin 0

Perry Lecompton (6-0) 58 – Osawatomie 6

NEK LEAGUE

JCN (4-2) 38 – Wabaunsee 20

Rossville 60 – Pleasant Ridge (1-3) 6

Olpe 25 – Jackson Heights (3-1) 0

Silver Lake 49 – McLouth (0-6) 8

Mission Valley 41 – Oskaloosa (0-6) 14

TVL

8-man

Washington Cty (3-3) 68 – Maranatha 20

11-man

Valley Heights 80 – Troy (1-5) 7

Centralia (4-1) 36 – Beloit 6

Cancelled games: Doniphan West, Horton, MHMA

