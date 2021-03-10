Tournament basketball time has come to Kansas, and several teams from the northeastern part of the state got in on the action early this week.
The Holton Wildcats traveled to Shawnee Heights to take on 19-1 Bishop Miege. The 14-7 Wildcats came up short on the day, as the Stags ran way with the 78-37 win to move on in the tournament and bring Holton’s season to a close.
Royal Valley wrapped their season up at 20-3, and were greeted in their state quarterfinal by Rock Creek. The Panther’s battled the 21-2 Rock Creek squad in a close game, but fell behind late, taking the 53-43 loss to end their season.
On the ladies side of the 3A tournament, the Lady Bluejays of Sabetha brought their 21-2 record to the table, as they hosted 13-11 Silver Lake. The Lady Jays shut down the Eagles, walking away with the 47-28 win. Sabetha will move on to play on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena against 23-1 Hugoton.
The Wetmore girls earned their shot at the state tourney with a 17-7 season, but found themselves tripped up by a score of 52-40 by the 18-1 St. John’s-Tipton squad in the Class 1A Division II tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.