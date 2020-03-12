Highland baseball opened the Conference portion of the season with a series spilt against Coffeyville after splitting the doubleheader on Saturday on the road with a 19-7 win and 8-3 loss.
Scotties used an outburst of offense in the sixth inning of game one scoring 11 runs in the inning to take the first game 19-7, but was unable to continue that offense in game two falling 8-3. The four-game series split is the first time the Scotties have won at least two-games against the Red Ravens in a series since 2016.
With the 1-1 performance the Scotties move to 8-9 on the season and start Conference play 2-2.
Game 1 – Highland won 19-7
After falling behind early the Scotties mounted the comeback in game one and used an offensive outburst of 11 runs in the sixth to propel themselves to the 19-7 win. Coffeyville posted four-runs in the bottom of the second and led by that score entering the fourth when Highland got on the board with their first run after back-to-back singles from Jason Dudzik and Nick Schifftner to open the fourth inning. Scotties tallied three-runs in the top of the fifth while Coffeyville posted a run in the fourth and fifth innings. Trailing 6-4 the Scotties took to the lead in the sixth by plating 11 runs on five hits, two hit batters and three walks. The sixth was highlighted by a three-run home run from the bat of Jacob Selock. Highland tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the seventh taking advantage of the free pass again and claimed the 19-7 win.
Scottie offense notched 11 hits and had 12 free passes in the win with Selock leading the way going 3-5 with a home run, three runs scored, five RBI and a walk. The 19 runs are the most scored by Highland in a single game since February 15th, 2018 when Highland scored 23 runs against Bethany JV.
Dudzik posted a 2-4 game with three runs scored and an RBI, while Schifftner went 2-4 with three RBI, a run scored and walk and Cade Medellin added a 2-4 showing with three runs scored, three RBI and walk. On the mound Max Milligan earned the win tossing 3.1 innings of relief giving up just two runs on two hits, two hit batters and a walk, while striking out two. Stephen Keech tossed two solid innings giving up just one run on one hit and a hit batter, while striking out two.
Game 2 – Coffeyville won 8-3
Game two saw the Scotties take the early lead but were unable to keep the offense rolling falling behind and suffering an 8-3 loss.
Nick Schifftner led the second inning off for the Scotties and ultimately scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Highland, but Coffeyville countered with a run in the bottom of the second to tie the game. Red Ravens added a run in the third, three in the fourth and another in the fifth before the Scotties were able to get on the board again. In the top of the sixth the Scotties used a walk, hit batter, single and error to score two runs making it 6-3. Coffeyville tallied another run in the seventh and eighth innings to secure the 8-3 over the Scotties.
In the loss Schifftner was 1-2 with two runs scored and two walks, while Jorge Luis Burgos went 1-2 with an RBI and two walks. Alejandro Pina recorded the lone other hit for the Scotties in the loss. Jacob Gajic took the loss on the mound tossing six innings, while Drake Seetin tossed a spotless inning of relief for Highland and Solomon Rainey tossed an inning.
Highland keeps the season rolling on Tuesday, March 10th when they take on Baker JV on the road for one game at 4:00pm.
