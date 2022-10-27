Scottie football lost on the road to Independence, but found victory in Nashville against McDougle Tech.
On Saturday, October 15, the Highland Scotties traveled to Emmot Field in Independence, Kansas to take on the Independence Community College Pirates.
The Scotties got off to a great start. Highland's Tank Williams scored their first touchdown on an 8-yard touchdown run. The Scotties moved the ball efficiently in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Ty Berrong scooped up a botched snap and raced into the end zone to make the score 13-14 at the half.
Highland's Caleb Asjes nailed a 38-yard field goal in the third quarter, and Franck Pierre scored on a 65-yard touchdown reception from Tysan Robbins to round out the scoring for the Scotties. Independence won with a score of 42-22.
Offensively, Tysan Robbins went 19-32 with 248-yards passing and a touchdown. Kason Jones led the ground game with 25 carries for 86-yards. Tank Williams had six catches for 103-yards. Franck Pierre scored his first touchdown of the season, and Darius Melton had five catches for 61-yards.
Defensively for the Scotties, Cary Grant had nine tackles and Ty Berrong had seven tackles with two tackles for a loss and a fumble return for a touchdown.
On Saturday October 22, the Scotties traveled to Nashville to take on McDougle Technical Institute from Pompano Beach, Florida at Lipscomb Academy Athletic Complex.
McDougle Tech got on the board first to make the score 0-6 early on. The Bison only mustered three more points in the contest. Brinley Vandiver connected with Darrias Pearsall on a 19-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Scotties. In the second quarter, Tysan Robbins found Tank Williams for a 26-yard touchdown at the 03:37 mark. Caleb Asjes would add a 24-yard field goal to make the score 17-6 going into the half.
In the third quarter, Caleb Asjes connected on a 29-yard field goal to open up the second half scoring. Kason Jones scored at the 02:22 mark on a 22-yard run to end the third. Early in fourth, Tysan Robbins once again found Tank Williams on a 28-yard pass for a touchdown. Brinley Vandiver ended the scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth. The Scotties would win in convincing fashion 41-9.
Offensively, Tysan Robbins went 10-20 123-yards and two touchdowns. Kason Jones had 17 carries for 85-yards and a touchdown. Tank Williams led the receivers with eight catches for 97-yards and two touchdowns. Darrias Pearsall scored his first touchdown of the season and had three catches for 40-yards.
Defensively, the Scotties had five sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 16 pass breakups and one interception. Dee'Shari Keith led the way with five tackles.
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 the Highland Scotties travel to take on #1 Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.
