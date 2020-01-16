New Highland Football Head Coach Jeff Hancock has started to fill out his staff with the hiring of an Offensive Line coach and Running Game Coordinator being his first coach added to his staff.
Bradley Oh, joins the Highland football staff after jumping into the Jayhawk Conference last year at Butler Community College and comes to Highland with experience coaching with Coach Hancock at McMurry University.
“The thing that intrigued me the most in joining the coaching staff at Highland is being able to coach again with one of my mentors, Jeff Hancock. I’m looking forward to being able to coach offensive line as well as coaching in the hardest Junior College conference in the country,” said Oh on what drew him to the opportunity to coach at Highland.
Oh who joined the Jayhawk Conference last year and comes to Highland after helping Butler post a 10-3 record and win the Midwest Classic Bowl, while finishing ranked #5 in NJCAA last year. In his one season at Butler he coached a pair of All-KJCCC players in fullback Lawson Schultz (1st team) and kicker, Jacob Abel (honorable mention), while all five of his tight ends and H-backs signed with FCS-FBS programs in December.
Before his time at Butler, Oh coached at McMurry University where he was the Offensive Line coach/Running Game Coordinator along with Head Strength and Conditioning coach. He served as a graduate assistant Offensive Line coach at Northwestern State University in Louisiana (FCS) from 2015-2017 working with the offensive line and in his first season Oh helped the offense rush for 193.6 yards per game. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Austin College in spring of 2015 where he assisted with the offensive line and tight ends.
While is knowledge of the game will be a big aspect of what Oh brings to the Highland coaching staff he believes his ability to build relationships with the student athletes a key piece, also. “I feel my biggest strength I bring to the table is being able to build relationships with student athletes. Being able to develop young men of high character on and off the field,” said Oh.
Another way Oh will be able to relate to the players is the fact he played college football suiting up at Austin College in Sherman, Texas where he was named a Division III All-American by USA College Football in 2014 and earned first team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in 2013 and 2014.
The Irving, Texas native holds a Master of Arts in Teaching and a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Austin College.
“The reason why I started coaching was to be able to help mold these young men into great people. I hope they can take things I learned from my mentors as a young player and become great men, husbands, fathers and leaders,” said Oh on how he hopes to make an impact at Highland.
