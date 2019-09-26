Off the bye week the Highland football team hit the road again making the trek to Coffeyville to take on the Red Ravens.
Both teams hungry for their first KJCCC win of the season and it was the Scotties snatching a 34-18 victory on the road using a strong performance on offense and defense to earn the win.
An early turnover on a fumble by the Scotties put Highland on their heels early as Coffeyville recovered a Highland fumble on the Scottie 18-yard line and found the endzone shortly after on a six-yard run by Marco Lee to go up 7-0.
Scotties counted when the special teams made a play and scored their second touchdown of the season as Highland blocked a Red Raven punt at the goal line and Jam'l Dillard recovered it in the air and took it into the endzone for the touchdown. An extra point away from tying the game the Scotties had the PAT blocked and Coffeyville returned it for a two-point conversion making it 9-6 with 7:20 left in the first quarter.
The lead swung the Scotties way permanently at the 2:02 mark in the first quarter when Joseph Cambridge hit Antoine Thompson across the middle with a dart and Thompson raced to the endzone for a 41-yard score giving the Scotties a 13-9 lead. Highland grew their lead early in the second quarter as Alfonso Franklin scored his first of three touchdowns on a seven-yard run capping drive that saw a pair of strong catches by DJ Edwards and a roughing the passer call against Coffeyville making it 20-9.
Coffeyville got on the board again with a 27-yard field goal with 8:06 left in the first half after capitalizing on another short field off the second Scottie fumble of the night. Scotties countered with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Cambridge to Franklin and then a 32-yard touchdown run by Franklin to go up 34-12 with 3:12 left in the first half and took that lead into halftime.
Scotties and Red Ravens dueled in the second half but neither team put up points until a late touchdown by Coffeyville with 1:42 left in the game but it was too late for the Red Ravens as Highland secured the 34-18 win.
Scotties improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in Conference play. After three of the first four games of the season on the road Highland gets a stretch of three home games over the next four weeks starting with a matchup against #7 Iowa Central at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
