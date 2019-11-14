It was a season filled with adversity in many ways for the Highland football team but for the fourth time in six years under the guidance of Head Coach Aaron Arnold the program finished with a winning record posting a 6-4 mark on the season.
The Scotties finish the 2019 season ranked #20 in the final NJCAA rankings marking the third time in the last four years that Highland finishes a football season in the final rankings of the season. The ranking marks the seventh time in the polls in the 2019 season out of the 12 polls released. Four other KJCCC teams also finish the year ranked as Hutchinson ranks #3, Butler #7, Independence #9 and Garden City #10.
Highland caps the year with their four losses on the season coming all to teams that finish the year ranked in the Top 10. Scotties opened the 2019 season with a tough loss at Fort Scott but were later granted a forfeit win over the Greyhounds and then won their home opener in week two shutting out Ellsworth. Week three saw the Scotties fall to Butler on the road, while Highland responded with a three-game winning streak that culminated in a upset win at home over #1 Hutchinson. Highland finished the year going 1-3 in action with a double overtime win over Dodge City and a close loss in the season finale to a Top five team in Iowa Western.
Scotties on the year offensively averaged 19.6 points per game on 311.8 total yards per game with the passing attack leading the charge as Highland threw for nearly 2,500 yards on the season (2,492 which is the 11th most in the Nation). Highland average 249.2 yards passing per game good for 12th in the Nation and had the fifth most completions in the Nation with 214; Scotties passing yard numbers led the KJCCC.
On defense the Scotties gave up 26 points per game on 356.6 total yards per game, while the passing defense ranked sixth in the Nation giving up only 135.1 yards per game and first in the KJCCC. Highland racked up 793 tackles on the season the 11th most in the NJCAA and averaged 79.3 per game which ranked eighth.
Highland closes out the season finishing 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the KJCCC to give the program their fourth winning season in the last six years and a Top 20 ranking the final polls for the third time in the last four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.