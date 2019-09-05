Two weeks of the college football season are in the books and Highland sits at 1-1 after the first two games falling 20-16 to Fort Scott on the road in week one and bouncing back in week two with a 21-0 victory at home against Ellsworth.
The Scotties opened the season preseason ranked #16 in the NJCAA Top 20 but after their 1-1 start have fallen out of the polls and are in the receiving votes category in the first regular season polls. Four KJCCC teams find themselves in the rankings as Hutchinson jumped to #1 this week, while the Scotties week three opponent Butler moved up to #3. Garden City remained ranked but fell to #10 and Fort Scott moved into the rankings at #20, while Independence like the Scotties is receiving votes this week. Also Highland opponents Iowa Western and Iowa Central both remained ranked checking in at #7 and #12, respectively.
After two games the Scotties have a Top 10 defense in the Nation surrendering only 10 points per game on just 212.5 total yards per game which ranks 12th in the Nation, both marks lead the KJCCC. The Scotties have given up just 80 yards per game passing which ranks fifth in the Nation and are surrendering 132.5 yards per game rushing.
On offense the Scotties are averaging 18.5 points per game on 329.5 total yards of offense. Highland is averaging 224 yards passing per game, while rushing for 105.5 yards per game.
Season continues for Highland with another road trip looming in week three as the Scotties travel to El Dorado, Kansas for a showdown with #3 Butler in a night game with kickoff set for 7:00pm. The game will be live streamed on the Scotties Sports Network with pregame starting at 6:45pm.
