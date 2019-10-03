Highland football opened up a stretch of three straight home games on Saturday and did so with a big 20-14 win over then #15 Iowa Central and with the win the Scotties have returned to the NJCAA Top 20 rankings at #20 this week. Scotties with the win improved to 3-2 on the season.
Three other KJCCC teams find themselves in the NJCAA Top 20 rankings this week as Hutchinson continues to hold the #1 spot, while Butler moved down to #4 and Garden City checks in at #12. Fort Scott and Independence are both receiving votes, while Iowa Central is the only Iowa school receiving attention in polls as they are receiving votes this week falling out of the polls.
Through five games this season the Scotties are averaging 19.6 points per game on 329.8 yards per game. The passing attack has been the most successful for the Scotties as they lead the KJCCC in passing yards per game with 265.6 yards per game which also ranks 11th in the Nation.
Scottie defense has been stout during the season holding four of their five opponents to 20 points or less and giving up just 17 points per game on the season overall which is second best in the KJCCC and 16th best in the Nation. Highland opponents are averaging just 303.6 yards per game and only 108.4 yards per game passing which is second best in the Nation and leads the KJCCC. Scotties also rank seventh in the Nation in tackles per game (80.6) and 14th in the Nation in total tackles.
Special teams has played a big factory also for the Scotties as Highland has scored two touchdowns on blocked punts this season, while blocking multiple other kicks. Scotties also have the 14th best kickoff average in the Nation at 56.2 yards per kick, and are the second lowest penalized team in the KJCCC.
Riding a two-game win streak Highland welcomes #1 Hutchinson to town for a Top 20 KJCCC clash on Saturday, October 5th for a 1:00pm kickoff (game will be live streamed on the Scottie Sports Network).
