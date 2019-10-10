A chance to play in a premiere matchup of the caliber of Saturday's KJCCC showdown between Highland and Hutchinson doesn't come on a regular basis and the Scotties showed the lights were not too bright for them by knocking off #1 Hutchinson 29-27 arguably the best win in program history.
The last three years the Highland football team has gave Hutchinson a run for their money in three tight ballgames with a win at home by five points three years ago and a pair of three points loss on the road in the last two meeting prior to Saturday and this go around didn't disappoint either.
Scotties opened the contest in the biggest way possible as Brian George took the opening kickoff back 95-yards to make it 6-0 as the extra point was missed. Highland would continue to hold that lead for a while despite Hutchinson threatening for points as the Scotties got in interception by Jae'vion Matthews, saw the Blue Dragons miss a field goal try, Scotties stopped them on downs and Tyler McCaskill recovered a fumble for Highland.
After the McCaskill fumble the Scotties notched another big play under their belt as Joseph Cambridge hit a wide open Antoine Thompson for a 45-yard touchdown and with the extra point it was 13-0 Scotties with 9:13 left in the first half. Hutchinson got on the board with 2:28 left in the first half on a three-yard touchdown run but the Scotties maintained the lead headed into halftime.
Out of halftime Hutchinson took the opening drive of the second half down the field and ate up some clock on their way to finding the endzone and with the extra point took a 14-13 lead which proved to be their only lead of the game. Scotties regained the lead with 3:35 left in the third quarter when Cambridge scramble and dove into the endzone for a five-yard touchdown run making it 19-14.
Jeri Velasquez split the uprights from 23-yards out with 11:29 left in the contest to extend the Highland leads but Hutchinson got a touchdown just a little over a minute later making it 22-20. Scotties pushed the lead to a two-possession game with 5:52 left when Cambridge hit Alfonso Franklin for an 11-yard touchdown making it 29-20. Hutchinson again answered shortly after that with another touchdown to make it a two-point game again and the Blue Dragons go the ball back late setting up a go ahead field goal from 18-yards with a 1:49 left in the game and Daveion Wilson blocked the kick and the Scotties were able to run out the clock for the 29-27 win.
Cambridge led the offense again with the passing attack going 20-38 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score, while Franklin amassed 111 total yards in the contest with a touchdown reception. On defense Johnathan Butler had double digit tackles for the second straight week finishing with 13 tackles and forced fumble, while Kameron Hill recorded 12 tackles. Both Kolade Amusan and Le'Marcus Washington each had a sack in the win and finished with seven and six tackles, respectively.
The win pushes the Highland win streak to three-straight which is tied for the second longest win streak under Head Coach Aaron Arnold and the win also marked the third time the Scotties have beat a Top five team under Coach Arnold.
Scotties have a BYE week looming ahead before welcoming No. 12 Garden City to town on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a 1:00pm kickoff in a game that should be another Top 20 KJCCC matchup.
