With the conclusion of the 2021 football season, the KJCCC has released their All-Conference teams with the Highland Scotties checking in with 9 members. Despite a tough season, against arguably the nations toughest schedule, the Scotties were led by some outstanding individual performances.
The Scotties had three student-athletes make the First Team:
TE – Deontay Campbell — led the team and conference in receptions (16), yards (314), and touchdowns (3) at his position.
LB – Jalen Angelle — had an eye-popping 18 tackles in a single game this season and finished with 91 total tackles.
DE – Warren Peeples — terrorized opposing quarterbacks and led the nation in QB Sacks through the regular season with 12.5 sacks.
The Scotties had one player on the Second Team:
CB – Malik Chatman — shut down the top receivers in the league with 12 pass break ups and 1 interception.
Rounding off the all-conference members were Lucas Dankenbring (OL), Treveon Henry (DL), Derrell Holston (DB), Kevin Smith (LB), and EJ Thomas (DL) as Honorable Mentions.
