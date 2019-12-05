The tenth win of the season didn’t come easy for the #10 Highland men’s basketball team but the Scotties were able to use a nice stretch early in the second half to distance themselves from Baker University JV and earn the 76-60 win.
The win marks the 200th at Highland for Head Coach Jerre Cole moving the Scotties to 10-2 on the season and stretching their home win streak to 24-straight games.
Highland traded the lead for nearly half the first half with Baker JV as the Wildcats put together an 11-0 run at one point to lead 21-14 but the Scotties tied the contest up at 21-21 going into the media timeout with just under nine minutes left in the first half. A pair of steals and dunks by Rashon Johnson sparked the Scotties to take the lead and go up by as many as eight points and take a 36-31 lead into halftime.
The lead grew to double figures over the first few minutes of the second half and as high as 17 points as the Scotties stymied Baker offensively in the second half early in the half with the Wildcats going 1-11 from the floor and 0-6 from three over the first eight minutes of the second half. Scotties utilized that lead to secure the 76-60 win.
Scotties for the sixth time this season shot over 50% as a team going 32-58 from the field shooting 55.2%, while for the eighth time recording 10 or less turnovers with just nine on the night. Baker shot just 33.9% from the floor in the contest.
Marquise Milton continued to pace the Scotties as he has done lately recording his fifth straight 20+ point performance finishing 11-18 from the floor recording 24 points with five rebounds and three assists. Johnson added double figures with 13 points on 6-9 shooting while adding four rebounds and four steals. Dylan Vincent added 12 points and eight assists.
The win makes the Scotties 10-2 on the season and four games remain for the men before the Christmas break with the season continuing on Friday and Saturday, December 6th-7th at the Southeast Holiday Classic in Beatrice, Nebraska against Central and Southeast Community Colleges.
