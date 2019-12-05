After a couple of stumbling blocks the Highland men's basketball team picked up a pair of wins last week to move to 9-2 on the season and this week check in at #10 once again in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings.
The ranking marks the 17th straight poll that Scotties have been ranked and 20th straight that Highland has been ranked or receiving votes.
Only one other KJCCC team continues to join Highland in the NJCAA DII rankings as Johnson County remained ranked #1 in the polls.
Offensively the Scotties are posting 83.2 points per game on 46.7% shooting netting 31.8 field goals per game. Highland has done a strong job taking care of the ball averaging just 10.8 turnovers per game which ranks 10th lowest in the Nation, while also averaging 46.1 rebounds per game a mark that ranks 19th in the Nation.
On the defensive side of the ball the Scotties have stymied their opponents during the season giving up just 63.4 points per game on 36.9% shooting numbers that rank seventh and 11th, respectively.
A handful of games remain before Christmas break for the Scottie men as they head back home for a contest on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7:30pm against Baker University JV and then close out the week at the Southeast Holiday Classic playing Central and Southeast on Friday and Saturday, December 6th-7th. Highland will held into the holiday break with a pair of tough games at the JCCC Classic on Friday and Saturday, December 13th-14th against Iowa Western and #2 North Iowa Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.