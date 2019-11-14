Highland men basketball team is off to a 4-0 start to the 2019-20 season and jump up three spots to #2 in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings which are the first regular season poll of the year, moving up three spots from their preseason ranking of #5.
The ranking marks the 14th straight poll ranked for the Scotties and 17th straight poll ranked or receiving votes. Only one other KJCCC team joins the Scotties in the rankings this week and that is Johnson County who took over the #1 ranking this week, while Fort Scott is receiving votes this week.
Scotties opened the season at home with a pair of wins over University of St. Mary (KS) JV (98-65) and Graceland JV (96-53) and followed that up with two wins on a neutral court at the Gladbach Classic in Fort Scott beating Neosho County (67-63) and Northwest Tech JV (90-74).
Offensively Highland is averaging 87.8 points per game on the season on 52.6% shooting from the floor which ranks 14th in the Nation. Scotties are hitting 35 shots per game and attempting 66.5 per contest, while averaging 17 assists per game. A quartet of double figure scorers are leading the way for the Scottie offense on the season.
On defense the Scotties are surrendering only 63.8 points per game on 35.4% shooting by their opponent's marks that both rank 15th in the Nation, while forcing 20.8 turnovers by their opponents good for 18th most in the Nation.
Season continues to roll along for the Scotties on Wednesday, November 13th at home against Southwestern at 7:00pm and then continues at Ben Allen Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday, November 15th and 16th for the Scottie Classic as Highland will play Quakerdale Prep and Ottawa JV.
