Highland Community College's football season came to an end yesterday as the Scotties were pummeled 77-0 by the Hutchison Blue Dragons at Gowans Stadium in Hutchison, KS.
In a new KJCCC playoff format, the league teams were seeded and a playoff system was started for this season. Highland was originally seeded #7 and set to play Independence until Butler was found guilty of using an ineligible player and were forced to forfeit all of their season victories. The forfeits caused Butler to fall to #8 in the playoff standings and Highland was re-seeded to #6, forcing a matchup against the defending National Champions from Hutchison.
The scoring started fast for the host team. With only about five minutes expired off of the opening game clock, the Blue Dragons already commanded a 14-0 lead and led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Hutchison had stretched the lead to 63-0 over the struggling Scotties. The game statistics proved as lopsided as the scoreboard for this playoff matchup. Highland managed only 16 passing yards on 20 attempts, and gained only 54 yards on the ground with 41 rushing attempts. Hutchison was able to throw for 485 yards on 26 attempts and rush for 174 yards on 36 attempts.
Warren Peeples was able to keep his grasp on the lead in the QB Sack category as he added 2 more sacks to his season leading total. Peeples now has 12.5 sacks for this season to lead the NJCAA.
Jalen Angelle finished the day with 11 tackles and one tackle for loss. Angelle now sits in the top-10 (#8) of the NJCAA for most tackles on the season.
(0) comments
