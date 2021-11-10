Highland Volleyball opened post-season play last night with a 3-set win over Allen County in the NJCAA Plains District B Tournament. The #2 seed Scotties made quick work of the visiting #7 seed Red Devils, taking Allen by the scores of: 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.
The Scotties saw balanced play from the entire team against Allen, but it was Jenna Pfau that led the way for the Scotties. Pfau finished the evening with game-highs in kills (14), total attacks (32), and points (19.5).
Maliah Griddine added to her KJCCC-leading block total by adding seven blocks on the night. McKenna Rhodes, usually an offensive leader for the Scotties, showed her versatility by leading the entire match with 10 defensive digs.
The Scottie Sports Network caught up with Head Coach Jon Bingesser after the game for his thoughts on his team's performance. Bingesser said, "It was fun to see us play the way we did, especially in from of our home crowd one last time this season. We had a game plan and we executed. I think this win will give some momentum going down to Wichita Saturday".
The NJCAA Plains District Tournament moves to Friends University in Wichita for Saturday's championship matchups. Highland will face Johnson County at 1:00pm, with a trip to the National Tournament on the line for the Scotties. Watch Live links have been posted on our Volleyball schedule page at Scottieathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.