The Highland Tournament has been a place the Scotties have put on a show on the volleyball court and under the guidance of Head Coach, Jon Bingesser are now 19-1 at their home tournament after going 4-0 this week in the tournament.
The #7 Scotties picked up three-set wins over all four opponents dominating the action holding their opponents in 12 sets to under 15 points in 10 of the sets, with four sets that opponents tallied less than 10 points.
Highland opened the tournament with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-7 win over Iowa Lakes and then had their tightest contest of the weekends action beating Northeastern Oklahoma A&M but won 25-16, 25-23, 25-11. On Saturday the Scotties made light work of Metropolitan winning 25-8, 25-13, 25-14 and then took take of Ellsworth 25-9, 25-11, 25-11 to cap their home tournament 4-0.
Against Iowa Lakes the Scotties opened the match with a 3-0 start and worked to a 12-4 lead in the first set when Iowa Lakes called a timeout, but Highland cruised in set one. Set two featured an 8-0 Scottie run to help Highland secure the set, while in the third set did much of the same to earn the win. Jessica Monroe was dominate in the contest matching her career high in kills with 13 posting a .500 hitting percentage in the match, while adding five blocks and a dig. Kellyn Lipasek tallied 27 assists and added four aces, two kills and a dig, while Myla Turner finished with 18 digs and Brianda Diaz posted nine digs.
The second match of the tournament was the tightest contest for Highland but the Scotties still beat NEO in three sets. Highland opened the match in set one with an 8-0 run and NEO would push back to get as close as three-points but Scotties took the set. Set two was tight throughout including a 23-23 tie but the Scotties tallied the final two points for the set and then opened the third set on a 10-1 run cruising to the match win. Four players finished with five or more kills in the win over NEO for the Scotties leading a balanced attack as Nicole Franco had eight kills, Abby Williams and Monroe each notched six kills. Lipasek set up her teammates well finishing with 23 assists, while Turner once again had double figure kills with 10.
Against Metropolitan in set one the Scotties outscored them 19-5 in the first set after a 3-3 tie to start the first set. A 4-0 run to open the second set and 8-0 run to open the third set had the Scotties in control of those two sets leading to the win. Williams matched her season best with 11 kills, while Cajia Allen tallied eight kills and Monroe had seven. Lipasek recorded 29 assists in the win, while both Turner and Allen each had double figure digs finishing with 10 and 13, respectively and Diaz chipped in nine digs.
Highland capped their home tournament by dispatching Ellsworth in three sets as they continued the trend of big runs to establish control of each set and capture them. Five players had five kills or more in the win led by eight kills for Allen who added five aces and seven digs. Savannah Griesemer tallied seven kills, while Kendra McDonald had her best game as a Scottie with six kills. Turner recorded 15 digs, while Lipasek had 28 assists, a kill and seven digs.
