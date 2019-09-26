It was a night that feature strong play on the court for the Highland volleyball team and it was also a night to help raise awareness for Samaritans Feet with a Barefoot for Barefeet Shoe Drive at Highland Community College as the Scottie volleyball team took donations of shoes and money for Samaritans Feet.
Scotties posted a 2-0 night on the court earning a KJCCC win over Labette in three sets 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 and then wrapped up the night with a three set win over Missouri Valley JV winning 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. The wins improved Highland to 18-4 on the season and with the win over Labette the Scotties moved to 3-2 in Conference play.
A 6-0 start to the first set of the night set the tone for Highland as the Scotties took early control against Labette and didn't look back in the rear view mirror. Scotties continued to expand the lead in the first set finishing the set with a Abby Williams kill to take it 25-10. Set two was much of the same as the Scotties assert the dominate role early and cruised to a 25-9 set two win over the Cardinals. After a tie and tight affair early in set three the Scotties once again pulled away to take set three 25-13.
Williams led the Scotties with 13 kills, while Cajia Allen tallied eight kills and seven digs. Myla Turner was all over along the back row and racked up 17 digs, while Kellyn Lipasek had 31 assists, six digs and added five kills. Gabby Bishop had her best outing as a Scottie recording three kills in her lone set she played.
To wrap up the night the Scotties fell down 1-0 to Missouri Valley JV on the first point of the match but never trailed after that cruising to the three set win. A Turner ace and Jessica Monroe skullcrushing kill highlighted the first set which Highland snatched 25-16. Scotties put together an early 7-0 run lead by the serving of Turner to establish control in set two and win it 25-19. While set three was tight throughout the contest but the Scotties used their 4-0 run to open the set to keep Missouri Valley at bay and earn the 25-20 set win.
Monroe paced the Scotties with 10 kills, while Allen had seven kills and 10 digs and Williams finished nine kills and added six digs. Turner was strong on the back row again tallying 16 digs, while Lipasek notched 26 assists and added eight digs.
Highland hits the court again on Friday, Sept. 27 as they host Southeast Community College and Baker University JV for a Triangular that starts at 3:00pm at Ben Allen Fieldhouse. (Both Highland matches will be live streamed on the Scottie Sports Network)
