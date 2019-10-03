Wednesday night saw a top tier matchup in the KJCCC on the volleyball court as Highland faced off with Fort Scott in a Top 10 clash.
The Scotties unfortunately fell on the road in the Conference matchup falling in three tight sets 21-25, 22-25, 23-25. The loss moves Highland to 20-5 on the season and 3-3 in KJCCC play.
Fort Scott opened the night with a 3-0 run to start the first set and established early control the Scotties would get a few back-to-back tallies including a 3-0 run midway through the set but the Greyhounds hung on to the lead. A late 5-0 run by Highland tightened up the matchup in the first set but Fort Scott took it 25-21. Set two it was the Scotties starting hot with a 5-1 start but it was tight the rest of the way until a 5-0 Fort Scott run that gave Fort Scott a 14-11 lead which they used to guide themselves to the set two win 25-22. Set three was much of the same again as the Scotties battled and held a lead multiple times in the set but the Greyhounds took it 25-23 to snag the match.
Both Jessica Monroe and Cajia Allen each notched double figure kills in the loss finishing with 12 and 10, respectively, while Allen added seven digs on the night. Myla Turner tallied 15 digs, while Kellyn Lipasek had 31 assists, seven digs and two kills. Abby Williams added nine kills in the loss.
Scotties are back in action on Friday and Saturday, October 4th-5th at the DMACC Tournament in Boone, Iowa and will play some high caliber opponents in Rochester, Kirkwood, Parkland and DMACC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.