The climb up the NJCAA Division II rankings continue for the Highland women's basketball team as they jump up one spots this week in the latest polls to check in at #6.
Lady Scotties are off to an 8-0 start this season after beating Washburn JV and University of Saint Mary (KS) JV last week at home extending their home win streak to 43-striaght games. The ranking for the Scotties marks the 104th straight poll that they are featured in a streak that dates back to 2011-12 season.
Three other KJCCC continue to join Highland in the NJCAA DII rankings as Johnson County, KCK and Labette are ranked #2, #4 and #15, respectively.
Offensively the Scotties have put up some big numbers to start the season scoring 778 points with 97.3 points per game on 36.9 field goals made per game all three numbers that ranked third in the Nation. Highland is shooting 49.3% from the floor which ranks second in the Nation, while ranking eighth in assists per game (20.3). The three-pointer has been a big piece for the Scotties as they average 9.9 three-pointers made per game on 28.3 attempts and 35% numbers that rank fifth, 12th and 19th, respectively. Scotties overall hoist 74.8 shots per game which is the 15th most in the Nation.
On the defensive side of the ball the Scotties have stymied their opponents throughout the start of the season giving up just 51 points per game on 32% shooting which ranks 12th and 19th, respectively, while leading the Nation in turnovers forced with 32.4 per game. Highland also registers 21.1 steals per game and 4.9 blocks per game which rank fourth and 10th in the Nation.
Six more games remain for Highland before the Christmas break with four of the six home including the next two against Missouri Valley JV and McPherson JV on Monday, November 25th and Saturday, November 30th both at 6:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.