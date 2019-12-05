For the fourth straight year the Highland women’s basketball team is off to a 10-0 start to open the season after picking up the 116-33 win over McPherson JV on Friday night moving their home win streak to 45-straight games.
Scotties led 6-5 over the first three minutes of the game and then took control of the game going on a 21-0 run in the first quarter and forced 16 first quarter McPherson Bulldog turnovers to help make it 36-7 after the first quarter.
The lead continued to grow in the second quarter as the Scotties opened the quarter on a 9-0 run to stretch the lead to 45-7 and behind a 25-4 second quarter Highland led 61-11 at the half.
Second half featured much of the same for the Scotties posting a 25-6 third quarter and continued to stymie the Bulldogs offense as McPherson after their second field goal in the first quarter at the 7:04 mark in the first quarter didn’t score another field goal until the 4:56 mark in the fourth. Scotties rolled to the 116-33 win.
For the sixth time this season the Scotties shot over 50% from the field going 44-87 to shot 50.6% from the field, while recording 27 assists. Defensively the Scotties continued to hinder their opponents as Highland forced 48 Bulldog turnovers and held McPherson to 15.4% shooting the lowest mark by an opponent this season. Scotties also tallied 31 steals in the win and have held their opponents over the last three games to single digits in nine of the last 12 quarters.
Tiana Gipson surpassed 30 points for the seventh time in her career tallying 30 points, while adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Riana Lawson matched her career high with 22 points going 5-9 from three-point range and adding five steals. Erin Randle posted her third career-double with 10 points and a career high 14 rebounds, adding four assists and three steals. Kate Ogle chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
Belinda Ames posted a career best seven points, while tallying five rebounds and four assists. Khaliah Hines filled the stat sheet with nine points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds, while Jahnari Brydlong finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The win moves Highland to 10-0 on the season and continues the lady Scotties home win streak moving it to 45-straight games. Scotties are back in action on Friday, December 6th when they hit the road to play Metropolitan Community College at 6:00pm.
