Highland women rolled past Ellsworth on the road coming out of the holiday break posting their fifth 100-plus point performance on their way to their 14th win of the season grabbing the 118-41 win over the Panthers.
Scotties jumped out to take the early lead and by the end of the first quarter the Scotties held a 16-9 advantage over Ellsworth. The lead continued to grow in the second quarter as the Scotties outscored Ellsworth 12-1 over the first four minutes of the second to lead 28-10 and by halftime Highland had outscored Ellsworth 30-9 in the second quarter to hold a 46-18 lead at the half.
The third quarter belonged to the Scotties also has Armani Turner spear headed the attack for Highland dropping 13 of her 17 points in the quarter helping the Scotties post a 35-10 third quarter and hold a controlling 81-28 advantage. Fourth quarter was more of the same for Highland as the second and third outscoring the Panthers 37-13 to snatch the 118-41 win.
Highland in the win shot 52.7% from the floor while holding Ellsworth to just 25% from the floor and forced 29 Panther turnovers something that the Scotties turned into points with regularity of the course of the game. Scotties dominated the boards 59-26 and racked up 23 steals in the win.
Six double figure scorers paced the Scotties in the win as Tiana Gipson dropped 28 points adding seven steals, while Jasmine Elder had her best collegiate game with a double-double finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Turner in her return dropped 17 points, while Erin Randle had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Riana Lawson chipped in 12 points off the bench, while Jahnari Brydlong and Charlay Conway posted 10 and 11 points, respectively.
The win moves the Scotties to 14-0 on the season with four non-conference games remaining before KJCCC action commences on January 22nd.
