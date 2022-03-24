In the NFL offseason, some moves make the news, other moves make waves, and then you have moves like Wednesday’s trade between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins that set the league on fire, potentially altering the foreseeable future for two franchises and changing the landscape of the NFL.
News leaked on Wednesday morning that negotiations between 6-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs had broken down on a contract extension, and that the team had given his representatives permission to seek a trade. What seemed like minutes later, there were reports that the Jets and Dolphins were in hot pursuit of a deal. Then came the news—Hill had been traded to Miami for the 29th overall pick in the draft, a second and fourth round pick this season and a fourth and sixth rounder in 2023. The Dolphins then promptly signed Hill to a new deal, making him the highest paid receiver in the league at $30,000,000 per year.
At first, it seemed like the money was the problem. Hill wanted to top the charts at his position, but it seems like the Chiefs were willing to do that, offering $25 million a season, plus. What it comes down to, apparently, is that Tyreek Hill wanted out of Kansas City for some reason I just can’t seem to put together, except that he just wanted to be in Miami. Hill has a home there, his agent is there, and there also seems to be some suggestion that the Chiefs had accepted a lesser offer from the Jets—an offer that did not include a first round pick—before the wide receiver pushed for Miami, which came in with a significant offer.
For the Dolphins part, it certainly looks like a win. The team is young with a lot of draft-cost talent. Hill, along with Jaylen Waddle and Davante Parker, should provide an outstanding crew to help Tua Tagovailoa’s growth without giving up the Davante Adams haul of multiple first round picks. If they hadn’t have had to pay Hill out of the stratosphere it would have almost been a perfect trade. At first blush, the move did not play out as well for the Chiefs. Realistically, the compensation was disappointing, mostly due to the first round pick only being one slot in front of Kansas City’s own 30th selection, or the lack of a second first rounder in next year’s draft. The Chiefs took a fair amount of criticism in the national media throughout the day, but the further removed we get from the trade, the easier it is to see the thinking behind the trade.
First off, paying anyone like a top-10 quarterback alongside Patrick Mahomes and his team-friendly, but still massive contract would be a tough sell. If it was hard building a complete roster before, it would have been all but impossible going forward. Having signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs have a number two receiver on their roster for the first time since Sammy Watkins—and hopefully one who will actually be on the field and fairly consistent. To put it plainly, Kansas City’s wide receiver group has been weak for years. With Hill gone, the biggest threat of the group will be lost, and there is no real way to replace him. But if the team can add another veteran—even a traditional two—and add a top tier prospect in the draft, the receiver room will still be the best the team has, maybe ever, put forth, even despite the loss of Hill. The team has already been in talks with Seattle about DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett—so the Chiefs do not plan on sitting still.
While Kansas City may take a step back to start the season, if they can widen their array of talent in this system, they will end up better off and likely at less of a cost. Tyreek Hill, one-to-one, has an ability set that cannot be matched—but he also could not beat a cover two defense over the top and has become increasingly dependent on catching the ball with his body rather than his hands. Yes, the loss of the Mahomes’ first and only top flight wide receiver will be felt, and might even cost the team some games as they work to figure out how to maneuver without him, but the long term outcome has the potential to be even greater than anything we’ve seen.
