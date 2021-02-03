Cole Hinton took first at 138 pounds at the Big 7 League wrestling tournament at Jeff West High School on Jan. 30.
Hinton, a Sabetha High School freshman wrestler who lives in Morrill, went 3-0 defeating his Perry-Lecompton opponent, in overtime, during the championship round.
Behind six first placers, Sabetha won league. Hinton will compete in the district tournament in Marysville on Saturday.
Hinton, whose season record is 22-8, is the son of Paul and Tammy Hinton of Morrill and the grandson of Suzy and David Hinton of Hiawatha.
(0) comments
