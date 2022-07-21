As Hiawatha’s Post 66 Braves baseball team knocked off the Doniphan County squad twice on Wednesday night to earn their Zone Championship, along with a trip to next week’s State Tournament in Topeka, it occurred to me that the fact that this is summer ball may cause these kids to miss out on some of the hoopla that generally surrounds a State team. I want to urge anyone who has the chance to get to Topeka next week to support this squad.
Just like we would for any group heading out to a major event, Hiawatha should give these kids a proper send off, and we should send crowds to the games. How often do we get a state-level title game this close to home? And you should do it not just for these kids, but for the next wave, and the wave after that.
Baseball is at a very interesting juncture in this town — we have a still relatively new high school baseball team, a good softball culture, and even a group of folks trying to completely renovate the Noble Park area with a practice facility, a new softball field and an upgraded Paul Rockey Field. There has been a lot of progress in the last 10 years, but there is the opportunity to build our baseball and softball programs into some of the best in the state, and prolong that success. This is a key moment in that development.
Anyone with kids who play baseball or softball should try to get to some of these State games — let them see that Hiawatha kids can play on the big fields and get some of the glory. The Braves players will have a week of fun and competition that they will remember the rest of their lives — let your kids see them on that stage and build a fire to get to that point themselves. Success can absolutely breed success if its nurtured and given recognition — jump on board the bandwagon and go watch your Post 66 Braves compete for the State Championship in Topeka.
