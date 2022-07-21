Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

As Hiawatha’s Post 66 Braves baseball team knocked off the Doniphan County squad twice on Wednesday night to earn their Zone Championship, along with a trip to next week’s State Tournament in Topeka, it occurred to me that the fact that this is summer ball may cause these kids to miss out on some of the hoopla that generally surrounds a State team. I want to urge anyone who has the chance to get to Topeka next week to support this squad.

Just like we would for any group heading out to a major event, Hiawatha should give these kids a proper send off, and we should send crowds to the games. How often do we get a state-level title game this close to home? And you should do it not just for these kids, but for the next wave, and the wave after that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.