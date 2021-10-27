Hiawatha Middle School basketball teams played at Royal Valley last Thursday and Monday at home against Sabetha.
Seventh Grade: Coach Sherri Nelson said the seventh graders beat Royal Valley 36-0.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Kylie Nelson 14, Kyndall Nelson 6, Aubrey Monaghan 5, Alyssa Enke 3, Pauly Rockey, Alise Reschke, Remy Siebenmorgen and Mya Mendez 2 points each.
On Monday, the 7th grade A team won 32-13 with scoring: Kylie Nelson 11, Alise Reschke 6, Kyndall Nelson 5, Aubrey Monaghan and Remy Siebenmorgen 4 each, Pauly Rockey 2.
Nelson said the B team was also very successful against the lady Jays winning 47-8. Scoring for Hiawatha: Mya Mendez 14, Kyndall Nelson 11, Elyssa Enke 10, Aubrey Monaghan 6, Saige Stover 4, Pauly Rockey 2.
Eighth Grade: The eighth grade team moves to 3-0 after this last week's games.
Coach Brady Jasper said that after beating Holton in the season opener, the Red Hawks have picked up two more wins over Royal Valley and Sabetha.
After a slow start at Royal Valley, HMS got it going in the second quarter, Jasper said. "Behind 9 first half points by Kaeleigh Ruckman, they opened up a 20-11 halftime lead," Jasper said. "They beat the Panthers 12-2 in the third quarter and cruised to an easy victory, 32-15."
Ruckman finished with 11 points. Adison Williams and Lainey Nelson had 6 points each.
On Tuesday, HMS hosted Sabetha. Jasper said the Red Hawks put together a 13-0 run in the first half to build a comfortable lead.
"A solid second half would help secure a 26-17 win," Jasper said. "Claire Twombly had her best performance of the season. She led the Red Hawks in scoring and rebounding. Balanced scoring and aggressive defense has helped the team to an undefeated 3-0 start."
Next game is at Riverside on Oct. 28.
