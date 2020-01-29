After a short week due to ice and snow last week, Hiawatha Middle School teams played at home Monday and Tuesday and were scheduled to be at Holton Friday.
The Hiawatha teams played Sabetha Monday and Nemaha Central on Tuesday.
Seventh grade coach Sherri Nelson said her team had only one practice in a little over a week and the A team struggled to get into a flow and shake the rust off, falling short 38-35.
“We didn’t make some shots we should have, but I can’t fault their effort,” she said. “We battled back and almost got them. We look forward to the rematch!”
In individual scoring: Cameron Boswell 15, Micah Oldham 8, Aden Grathwohl 6, Connor Kettler 4 and Bradyn Newell 2.
The B team lost 37-13 with individual scoring as follows: Marcus Hinton 5, Gage Cappleman 3, Devin Barberry and Blake Simpson 2 each and Josiah Sanderson 1.
On Tuesday, the A team only played Nemaha Central. Nelson said the effort was fantastic and the team played better, leading to a 34-19 win.
“We were able to defeat them despite shooting poorly,” she said. “I look forward to a couple practices before we play Holton Friday.”
In individual scoring: Boswell 15, Kameron Winder 6, Kettler 5, Newell 4, Oldham and Simpson 2 each.
The eighth grade A team lost to Sabetha 40-13 and the B team lost 39-6. Coach Matt Morton said he felt the A game was more competitive than what the final score reflected.
“As a coach, all you can ask your team to do is compete the best they can and the boys did to the end of the game,” he said.
In individual scoring for the A team, Cooper Jacobsen led with 5, Kaden Morton added 4, Ethan Henry and Riley Gibbs added 2 each; for the B team: Dalton Siebenmorgen, Aden Grathwohl and Felix McCartney 2 each.
On Tuesday, the A team only played against Nemaha Central, falling 37-17. Morton said he felt it was the best game they have played all year.
“We lost on the scoreboard 37-17, but the fight the boys showed tonight is what we’ve been missing,” Morton said. “I told the team if we play like that every game we will hit a winning streak. Dylan Cheek had another good game, leading us with 10 points.”
In other individual scoring, Maverick Shafer, Henry and Aden Geisendorf added 2 each and Kaden Morton 1.
The HMS teams will compete at Holton Friday. Next week’s schedule includes a full slate of games include: Monday at Royal Valley, Tuesday at home, Thursday at Nemaha Central and Friday at Jeff West.
