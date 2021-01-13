Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams kicked off their season with games Monday and Tuesday.
Hiawatha 7th grade boys played at Royal Valley on Monday and the A team came away with a 37-18 victory and B team won 24-23.
Coach Matt Morton said in the A game, he was proud of the way the boys came out and played their first middle school game.
"I think they played well on both ends of the court," he said.
Kooper Lay lead the team in scoring with 12, followed by Ethan Morton with 7. Karson Henry, Rhen Hageman, and Lane Kesler each scored 4 points and Josh Cappleman and Tagen Diller scored 2 points each.
Morton said the B game was a back and forth affair between the two teams.
"We were able to just hold on for the 1 point win," he said.
Scoring in the B game was lead by Michael Jensen with 9 points. Lane Kesler had 6 points, Josh Cappleman 4 points, Lucas Lancaster 3 points, and Karson Henry had 2 points.
Hiawatha played at Nemaha Central Tuesday with Nemaha winning 31-22 after a hard fight. Morton said due to low numbers of players there was only a 7th grade A game.
"A slow start to the game put us in a hole early though once the boys got their legs under them we played them pretty evenly," he said. " Missed chances and free throws were the difference as Nemaha Central hit six free throws in the last minute to secure the win.
Scorers were Ethan Morton – 13, Lane Kesler – 6 and Michael Jensen - 3.
The eighth grade teams got off to a fantastic start Monday, according to Coach Sherri Nelson. The A team won 45-6 and B team won 33-19.
"This 8th grade squad is loaded with talent and is a very deep team and they showed their abilities Monday," she said.
Scoring in the A game for Hiawatha were: Cam Boswell14, Connor Kettler 10, Kam Winder 8, Micah Oldham 5, Alex Pyle 4, Martez Leftridge 2, Deedz Hale 2.
Scoring in the B game for Hiawatha: Blake Simpson 9, Marcus Hinton 7, Josh Monaghan 6, Gage Cappleman 5, Jr Wahwahsuck 2, Colton Gormley 2, Cooper Handke 2.
On Tuesday, the A team beat Nemaha Central 43-24 and the B Team won 44-14.
"The A team started out laying hard," she said. "A few calls didn't go our way and we let Nemaha back in right before the half. We got a game plan at half time and the boys played hard and a lot smarter and we won by 19."
A team scoring was as follows: Kam Winder 17, Connor Kettler 10, Cam Boswell 7, Martez Leftridge 3, Bradyn Newell 3, Micah Oldham 2, Deedz Hale 1.
