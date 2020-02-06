Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams have had a busy several days, with games Friday at Holton, Monday at Royal Valley and back home Tuesday against Riverside. The teams were scheduled to finish the week with games Thursday and Friday as well.
In seventh grade action, the both teams beat Holton Friday. Coach Sherri Nelson said the A team won 42-18, “firing on all cylinders and ready to play, scoring 20 points in the first quarter.”
“They are finally starting to see some of the things they are capable of, it’s great to be a part of that!” she said.
Scoring for the A team: Cameron Boswell 16, Connor Kettler 11, Kameron Winder 6, Micah Oldham 3, Junior Wahwahsuck and Aden Grathwohl 2 each, Gage Cappleman 1.
The B team won 32-11 and individual scoring included: Marcus Hinton 8, Grathwohl 7, Cappleman and Alex Pyle 5 each, Blake Simpson 3, Trysten McGrew and Jose Valencia 2 each.
Against Holton, Hiawatha was able to play a C team, winning 27-7. In scoring: Josiah Sanderson 11, Pyle 5, Devin Barberry 4, Drake Gonzalez 3, McGrew 2, Colten Gormley and Cooper Handke 1 each.
On Monday, the teams traveled to Royal Valley. Coach Nelson said the A team played hard, smart and fast, winning 61-8.
In individual scoring as follows: Boswell 22, Wahwahsuck 10, Winder 9, Grathwohl and Oldham 6 each, Kettler and Bradyn Newell 5 each.
The B team lost 24-13 with scoring as follows: Josh Monaghan 6, Valencia 5 and Hinton 2.
On Tuesday, the teams were back home against Riverside. Coach Nelson said the seventh graders did a great job taking care of business, jumping out to an 18-2 lead in first quarter and never looked back. The final score for the A game was 65-19 and the B team also won, 29-12.
A team scoring as follows: Winder 18, Boswell 17, Kettler 12, Oldham 8, Grathwohl and Wahwahsuck 4 each and Newell 2. B team scoring: McGrew 11, Monaghan 10, Simpson 4, Kaden Renfrow and Hinton 2 each.
The eighth graders saw a successful few games as well, according to Coach Matt Morton.
On Friday, the A team beat Holton 29-21, after taking an early lead. Kaden Morton led with 10 points, Dylan Cheek added 9, Dalton Siebenmorgen 5, Cooper Jacobsen and Ethan Henry 2 each and Riley Gibbs 1.
He said the B team battled hard, but lost 19-6, with Aden Geisendorf scoring 4 and Felix McCartney 2.
“They just need some shots to go in so they can get some confidence back,” he said.
Against Royal Valley on Monday, the A team won a close game, 29-26.
“We jumped out to an early lead, but turnovers and missed free throws hurt us,” Coach Morton said.
In scoring, Morton led with 14, Jacobsen added 7 and Cheek 5.
The B team lost 28-12, with scoring: Geisendorf and McCartney 4 each, Siebenmorgen 2, JJ McQueen and Terrell Hale 1 each.
On Tuesday, the teams played Riverside at home. The A team won 37-27.
“This was the team I’ve been waiting to see,” Coach Morton said. “I thought we played up to our potential and finished the game strong. Cooper Jacobsen did a good job of running our sets and getting our team open shots.”
In scoring, Morton led with 12, Jacobsen 10, Mavrick Shaffer 6, Siebenmorgen 4, Hale and Gibbs 2 each and Henry 1.
The B team lost a close game, 26-21 with McQueen leading with 10 points, McCartney adding 6, Brayton Keller 3 and Kaden Johnson 2.
